IFA says new code of practice for greenway projects is important safeguard for farmers

The president of the IFA says the new code of practice for national and regional greenway projects is an important safeguard for farmers, whose land is on such routes.

IFA president Tim Cullinan says the IFA and farmers understand the importance of greenways to local communities.

However, he adds they can impact significantly on farmers whose lands are along the route. Part of this new code will see a sustainability payment given to each farmer; this is a once-off goodwill payment for early-sign on and co-operation.

It will be given to farmers, on top of the full value of any land acquired for a greenway as part of a voluntary land acquisition agreement process.

Issues arose with land acquisition for the South Kerry Greenway; an appeal lodged to the Supreme Court by a number of landowners and the Greenway Information Group argues the decision to acquire lands by compulsory purchase order was flawed.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says this code allows for a clear engagement process to minimise the impact and disruption to individual farms, along with a sustainability payment to farmers for their co-operation with the project during the construction phase.