IFA calls for united voice on Coillte’s new Irish forestry fund

Farming groups in Kerry need to have a united voice to fight Coillte’s move to partner up with UK-based Gresham House for a new Irish forestry fund.

That’s according to chair of the IFA Forestry Committee, Jason Fleming who is from Kerry.

€25 million is being invested by the state through the Irish Strategic Investment Fund.

It’s part of the Government’s national afforestation target of planting 8,000 hectares annually; the long-term target is 18% forest cover.

In Ireland currently, forest cover is at just over 11%, while there’s a 40% average in the EU.

The plan’s been criticised due to the involvement of Gresham House as the financial backer, rather than the Irish government.

Jason Fleming says farmers here should be planting trees and reaping the rewards, adding taxpayers money shouldn’t be spent outside the country.

Mr Fleming says farming organisations need to come together on the issue: