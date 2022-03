The IDA supports 17 client companies in Kerry.

IDA Ireland encourages investment into Ireland by foreign-owned companies.

It provides support through staff training, consultancy and providing ready-made premises, such as the Kerry Technology Park.

Businesses which interact with the IDA in Kerry include JRI America, Tropical Sky Ireland, Enercon Windfarm Services and Astellas Ireland.

