IDA still acquiring lands for second advanced technology building in Tralee

IDA Ireland is still in the process of acquiring lands at the Kerry Technology Park for a second advanced technology building in Tralee.

In October 2021, the IDA announced it would construct an advanced building solution (ABS) in Tralee, making it the second of its kind in the town.

The first building, also in Kerry Technology Park, is occupied by UK company Central Pharma.

In July this year, the IDA announced it had signed Heads of Terms with Shannon Commercial Enterprises DAC, to acquire lands at the Technology Park in Dromtacker for another advanced technology building.

Earlier this month, then-Tánaiste and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment Leo Varadkar gave an update on the project in response to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

He said progress on the IDA land acquisition is ongoing, and the IDA is proposing to identify a site within the remaining landbank to accommodate such a building.

The construction of the second advanced technology building in Tralee was first promised by the IDA in late 2021 as part of the IDA Strategy Driving Recovery and Sustainable Growth 2021-2024.

Mr Varadkar had stated in previous responses to parliamentary questions from Deputy Griffin on the matter, that it was intended the building would be delivered during the lifespan of that strategy; that being by the end of 2024.

In his latest response to Deputy Griffin on the matter, the then-Tánaiste said the completion of the building is dependent on completion of the various stages of site selection, design, statutory planning process, and subject to IDA Board approval.

Records released to Radio Kerry under FOI show that the IDA’s Property Management Committee approved the appointment of a project manager/employer’s representative and quantity surveyor back in late June.

The second stage of the process was the appointment of an architect-led design team, and this was approved in October.

Records show this company will not be instructed to proceed with the preliminary design of the building until the lands are fully in IDA ownership.