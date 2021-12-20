Advertisement
IDA Ireland highlights Kerry development in annual report

Dec 20, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
IDA Ireland highlights Kerry development in annual report
Photo: IDAIreland.com
IDA Ireland’s annual report for 2021 shows an increase in employment in the South-West region during the year.

It says the number of people directly employed in the multinational sector in Ireland exceeded 275,000.

Among the major investments highlighted by the IDA was the further development of Met Pro in Tralee, which announced it’s to expand its facility in Tralee and employ an additional 15 staff.

A second advanced manufacturing facility in Tralee is also planned by the IDA.

CEO Martin Shanahan, who’s from Abbeydorney, says the majority of new investments went to locations outside of Dublin.

