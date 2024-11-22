Iconic Dingle cinema sold to Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy

An historic West Kerry cinema has been sold.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that an artist and Oscar Winning Irish actor were interested in buying the Phoenix Cinema in Dingle.

The confirmation of the sale was announced this afternoon by Fitzgerald’s Estate Agents.

The Phoenix Cinema in Dingle, closed its doors to the public in November 2021.

The iconic 150-seater, family-run cinema, was a mainstay in the local film industry for decades.

Negotiations had taken place late last year between the owners and a local group aiming to purchase and restore the cinema, but these later ended.

A statement this afternoon from Anthony Fitzgerald of Fitzgerald Estate Agents/ westkerryproperties confirmed the sale.

The Phoenix Cinema has been purchased by Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy, and his wife, esteemed artist Yvonne McGuinness.

The Cork native has starred in films and series including Peaky Blinders, The Wind That Shakes The Barley and, he won best actor at the 2024 Oscars for his role in Oppenheimer.

It’s understood the new owners will begin refurbishments next year on the theater – which originally opened in 1919.