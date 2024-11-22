Advertisement
News

Iconic Dingle cinema sold to Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy

Nov 22, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Iconic Dingle cinema sold to Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy
Phoenix Cinema Dingle, pic courtesy of Fitzgerald's Estate Agents - https://www.westkerryproperties.ie/property-for-sale-dingle-pi-fita183.htm
Share this article

An historic West Kerry cinema has been sold.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that an artist and Oscar Winning Irish actor were interested in buying the Phoenix Cinema in Dingle.

The confirmation of the sale was announced this afternoon by Fitzgerald’s Estate Agents.

Advertisement

The Phoenix Cinema in Dingle, closed its doors to the public in November 2021.

The iconic 150-seater, family-run cinema, was a mainstay in the local film industry for decades.

Negotiations had taken place late last year between the owners and a local group aiming to purchase and restore the cinema, but these later ended.

Advertisement

A statement this afternoon from Anthony Fitzgerald of Fitzgerald Estate Agents/ westkerryproperties confirmed the sale.

The Phoenix Cinema has been purchased by Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy, and his wife, esteemed artist Yvonne McGuinness.

The Cork native has starred in films and series including Peaky Blinders, The Wind That Shakes The Barley and, he won best actor at the 2024 Oscars for his role in Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

It’s understood the new owners will begin refurbishments next year on the theater – which originally opened in 1919.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

'Hugely important' dissection of critically endangered angel shark in MTU Kerry today
Advertisement
Labour candidate in Kerry wants common sense by planners
Kerry County Council urging public to prepare for hazardous conditions as Storm Bert hits
Advertisement

Recommended

Labour candidate in Kerry wants common sense by planners
Games called off
Sport

Games called off

Nov 22, 2024 17:29
'Hugely important' dissection of critically endangered angel shark in MTU Kerry today
Kyriacou departs Munster
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus