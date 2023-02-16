Advertisement
ICMSA rep and Kerry farmer branks milk price cuts as drastic and draconian

Feb 16, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Cuts by Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies to milk prices are drastic and draconian.

That’s according to National Dairy Chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) and Milltown-based dairy farmer Noel Murphy.

Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies cut January milk price by almost 6 cent per litre this week.

Noel Murphy says farmers recognise that markets have been going in the wrong direction since September.

However, he says it’s the scale of the drop that's so shocking:

