ICMSA Kerry wary of promise national herd won’t be cut

A Kerry farming organisation says it’s wary of a promise that the national herd won’t be cut.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said in the Dáil there won’t be reduction in the herd, while speaking at Cop26, Taoiseach Michael Martin said climate efforts will mean a change in the growth farmers have seen over the past decade.

Noel Murphy, secretary of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association in Kerry, says reductions of up to 18% in greenhouse gas emissions can be achieved without cutting the national herd.

However, he’s questioning how targets greater than this will be achieved.

Mr Murphy says he’s not convinced farmers won’t be affected.

Micheál Martin told world leaders that Ireland is ready to play its part in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Green party representative Cleo Murphy, who’s from Kenmare, says the Taoiseach’s speech was ambitious. However, she’s looking for action rather than words.