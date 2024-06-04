Iarnród Éireann apologises to those affected by train evacuation

Passengers travelling on the 4pm Dublin to Cork, including those connecting to Kerry were evacuated from a train yesterday

Just beyond Clondalkin, smoke appeared from a wheel unit under the carriage, this led to passengers being taken off board.

The problem was dealt with by train attendees and the Dublin fire unit.

The line was closed for two hours and passengers were accommodated on subsequent service, including the direct train to Kerry.

Iarnród Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience caused.