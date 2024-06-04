Advertisement
News

Iarnród Éireann apologises to those affected by train evacuation

Jun 4, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Iarnród Éireann apologises to those affected by train evacuation
Share this article

Passengers travelling on the 4pm Dublin to Cork, including those connecting to Kerry were evacuated from a train yesterday

Just beyond Clondalkin, smoke appeared from a wheel unit under the carriage, this led to passengers being taken off board.

The problem was dealt with by train attendees and the Dublin fire unit.

Advertisement

The line was closed for two hours and passengers were accommodated on subsequent service, including the direct train to Kerry.

Iarnród Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Four major outdoor projects in Kerry get just under one million euro in funding
Advertisement
People in West Kerry asked to take part in survey to help identify sustainable travel options
30 on trolleys at UHK today
Advertisement

Recommended

People in West Kerry asked to take part in survey to help identify sustainable travel options
Four major outdoor projects in Kerry get just under one million euro in funding
John O'Shea adds Pete Shuttleworth to his coaching staff
30 on trolleys at UHK today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus