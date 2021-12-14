HSE urged to open more COVID-19 testing centres in Kerry

The HSE is being called on to open more COVID-19 test centres in Kerry.

Councillors John O'Donoghue and Dan McCarthy both raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue is calling for the HSE to open testing centres in all major towns in the county.

Advertisement

He says booking a PCR test is as important as self-isolating in the fight against COVID-19.

Councillor O'Donoghue adds the delays in getting a test are unfair, particularly with Christmas approaching and he feels these test centres should be open until at least the end of January.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy also called for more test centres in the county; he says anyone travelling from the furthest west part of Lauragh has over a two-hour drive to get to Tralee.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald called on the council to continue to provide leadership in the fight against COVID-19, by encouraging all communities to continue to do the simple preventative measures.

There include washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding crowded places and keeping a social distance.