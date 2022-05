A Kerry TD says the HSE is to blame for recent strikes held by medical laboratory scientists over the past fortnight.

Speaking in the Dáil, Danny Healy-Rae said highly qualified staff who have gone through a five-year course should be looked after by the health service.

He’s of the opinion that the blame lies with the HSE and not the Minister for Health.

Danny Healy-Rae says he’s pleased talks are now going ahead but insists they should have gone ahead a long time ago.