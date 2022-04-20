HSE says South Kerry mental health compensation scheme will provide assistance to those who didn’t receive care they deserved

A compensation scheme for young mental health patients in South Kerry will provide some assistance to those who didn’t receive the care they deserved.

That’s according to the HSE and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, who are welcoming the announcement of the compensation scheme.

Patients at the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, identified through the Maskey Report as having suffered some level of harm will be eligible to apply to the scheme.

The independent Maskey Report was commissioned after it was reported that children and teenagers attending the South Kerry service had been overprescribed dangerous levels of medication.

The report, which was led by Dr Seán Maskey a consultant specialising in child and adolescent mental health at Maudsley Hospital, London, found significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one doctor at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS); a further 227 children attending South Kerry CAMHS were put at risk of serious harm.

The compensation scheme will be operated by the State Claims Agency and is designed to provide full compensation in line with a court ruling, but without the stress of court proceedings.

HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare issued a fresh apology to the young people affected and their families and says a separate process is underway to ensure all 35 recommendations of the Maskey Report are implemented.

They are continuing to engage directly with everyone affected and say a Clinical Support Liaison Team is in place to support individuals and families.

The HSE's South Kerry CAMHS Lookback Review information line can be contacted on 1800 742 800 from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.