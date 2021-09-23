HSE reviewing operations of SouthDoc following closure of Listowel centre

A review is being carried out by the HSE into the operations of SouthDoc.

The out-of-hours service, which covers Kerry and Cork, had been criticised for the closure of two treatment centres, including Listowel, during COVID-19.

HSE management appeared before the Public Accounts Committee today to answer questions on the matter. Southdoc closed its treatment centres in Listowel and Blackpool in Cork at the start of the pandemic, citing safety concerns due to COVID; the Listowel centre reopened this July.

The closures were discussed at the Public Accounts Committee today, which members of the HSE management attended. Cork Fine Gael TD Colm Burke questioned whether Southdoc would be sanctioned over the closures.

HSE Chief Operations Officer, Anne O’Connor said despite the two centres being closed, SouthDoc still delivered a service. She says a lot of the work of out-of-hours services is over the phone.

Ms O’Connor said the HSE has looked at SouthDoc’s activity and costs, and it doesn’t have evidence to show SouthDoc didn’t deliver a service.

She noted, however, a full review of SouthDoc is being carried out by the HSE Community Health Organisation covering Kerry.