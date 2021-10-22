Advertisement
HSE monitoring reports of drink spiking following Tralee incident

Oct 22, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
The HSE says it's monitoring reports of students having their drinks spiked.

It comes after a number of first and second year students at MTU say they've had their drinks spiked while socialising at a venue in Tralee.

The students - both male and female - complained of feeling disorientated and ill, despite consuming only small amounts of alcohol.

Police in England are also investigating dozens of complaints from women who've been spiked by injection.

Dr Eamon Keenan, the HSE's National Clinical Lead for Addiction Services, says it's worrying:

