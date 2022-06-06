Advertisement
HSE leaflet reprinted after incorrect SouthDoc number included

Jun 6, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A HSE leaflet had to be reprinted and redistributed after the number for SouthDoc was printed incorrectly in it.

A spokesperson from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says they sincerely apologise for any confusion.

The incorrect number, which had one digit wrong, was distributed locally and was also available on hse.ie.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it made an error in the number for SouthDoc - the out-of-hours GP service - when forwarding it for inclusion in the ‘Your local health services’ leaflet.

It’s since been corrected and the leaflet has been reprinted and redistributed.

SouthDoc can be contacted on 0818 355 999.

