HSE commits to providing primary care facility on Áras Phádraig site

The HSE has committed to providing a primary care facility on the Áras Phádraig site in Killarney.

Earlier this year, funding was approved to redevelop the site under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and Kerry County Council is also providing funding to complete the project.

The redevelopment plans were unveiled by the council at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

This redevelopment plan will be done on a phased basis and will see an underground car park, a 2087sqm theatre, public realm, a multi-story car park, educational and office spaces and café developed on the site.

The council stated the HSE has confirmed in writing it'll build a primary care centre as part of the redevelopment; the council will provide the serviced site, but the HSE will build the facility and lead out the provision for it.

A number of councillors were critical that the multi-story car park isn't included in the first phase of the project. They said there's a current need for additional parking in the town, which also generates income for the local authority.

Cllrs called for all works to be completed together, however area manager Angela McAllen stated while the council would also like to see the project completed in one go, given that it's a large-scale project it needs to be done on a phased basis.

The meeting also heard each stage has to be approved by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage which is providing funding; the council is now seeking approval to move to planning and detailed design stage.

Kerry County Council says works on phase one should begin in June 2023, once all approvals to progress the project are received.