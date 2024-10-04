Advertisement
HR Suite's Caroline Reidy appointed to governing board of MTU

Oct 4, 2024 12:45 By radiokerrynews
HR Suite's Caroline Reidy appointed to governing board of MTU
Caroline Reidy
The HR Suite’s Caroline Reidy has been appointed to the governing board of the Munster Technological University.

She was ratified and formally appointed at an event in the MTU Cork campus last night.

Ms Reidy said that she is delighted with the opportunity to contribute to the governance and economic value of MTU in the region.

As part of her role, she will be contributing to the future strategic direction of the University, working with Chair Jimmy Deenihan, President Maggie Cusack & all the members of the board.

