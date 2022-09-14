Housing developer required to republicise notice to develop 30 apartments in West Kerry

A housing developer, who is seeking planning permission for a proposed development in West Kerry, is required to republicise a public notice in a newspaper.

Zinbar Grove is applying to develop a terraced building forming a streetscape onto the Dingle Relief road consisting of 30 apartments.

Kerry County Council requested further information on the proposed development in April; this was submitted on September 5th.

The local authority has determined the further information is significant and has amended the public notice that is to appear in the newspaper.

The amended notice includes the developers intention to remove six car parking spaces along the Dingle Relief road.