Advertisement
News

Housing developer required to republicise notice to develop 30 apartments in West Kerry

Sep 14, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Housing developer required to republicise notice to develop 30 apartments in West Kerry Housing developer required to republicise notice to develop 30 apartments in West Kerry
Share this article

A housing developer, who is seeking planning permission for a proposed development in West Kerry, is required to republicise a public notice in a newspaper.

Zinbar Grove is applying to develop a terraced building forming a streetscape onto the Dingle Relief road consisting of 30 apartments.

Kerry County Council requested further information on the proposed development in April; this was submitted on September 5th.

Advertisement

The local authority has determined the further information is significant and has amended the public notice that is to appear in the newspaper.

The amended notice includes the developers intention to remove six car parking spaces along the Dingle Relief road.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus