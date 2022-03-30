Advertisement
Hospital group covering Kerry had highest number waiting over 36 hours in ED

Mar 30, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Hospital group covering Kerry had highest number waiting over 36 hours in ED
The hospital group covering Kerry has the highest number of patients waiting over 36 hours in emergency departments so far this year.

That’s according to HSE figures which were part of a response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane.

They show over 84,000 patients have waited for more than 36 hours in EDs nationally since 2015.

Up to March 10th this year, over 1,000 people have waited for over 36 hours in emergency departments in the South/Southwest Hospital Group.

This group includes University Hospital Kerry, and the figure is the highest of all the hospital groups.

 

