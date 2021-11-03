Hospital group CEO calls on consultants to work with UHK management on concerns

The CEO of the South / South West Hospital Group is calling on UHK consultants to work with UHK management on issues of concern.

Gerry O’Dwyer was responding to a recent letter from the Consultant Body of University Hospital Kerry, which outlined a litany of issues at the Tralee hospital.

They fear the way the hospital is going could result in services being downgraded, and say the hospital needs leadership, drive, and intent from management.

CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer addressed a number of concerns raised by consultants in this latest letter.

Addressing the unavailability of PCR testing after 8pm at UHK, Mr O’Dwyer says the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee has provided COVID-19 fast turnaround testing.

With regards to additional support staff, he says Health Care Assistants and other support roles such as ward clerks have been appointed, with work on-going in other areas such as weekend pharmacy support.

Mr O’Dwyer says challenges of employing sufficient staff at UHK remains, but recruitment continues to be a priority.

UHK staffing has increased by 150 since 2018, bringing the total to 1,247 Whole Time Equivalent.

The hospital group has assigned a Health Planner Consultancy to shortly start work in UHK.

It’ll provide a roadmap from an infrastructural perspective of the level of investment needed over the coming years.

Mr O’Dwyer reiterated the hospital group’s and UHK’s commitment to the Acute Floor Unit, and the implementation of Sláintecare.

He added the National Service Plan included provision to start redesigning care pathways, to make care more accessible in the community.

In conclusion, he asked the UHK consultant group to work with local UHK management and the South/South West Hospital Group to directly discuss concerns, and conjointly develop services.