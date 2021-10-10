Hopes Castlecove will get speed indicator signs following limit increase

It's hoped speed indicator signs will be installed in a village on the Ring of Kerry that's seen its speed limit increase.

Residents of Castlecove recently appealed to Kenmare Municipal District councillors for the 50kph limit to be reinstated; it was increased to 60kph following a national review.

Area engineer, Padraig (prononunced - pawric) Teahan says, however, speed limits on a national road, such as in Castlecove on the N70, can only be changed by TII - Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Advertisement

He says there's a new appeals process for speed limits coming on board, and the community could use this avenue.

He also noted the council is hoping to have the village included in a TII pilot programme, so that flashing speed limit indicator signs could be installed in the coming year.