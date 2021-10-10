Advertisement
News

Hopes Castlecove will get speed indicator signs following limit increase

Oct 10, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Hopes Castlecove will get speed indicator signs following limit increase Hopes Castlecove will get speed indicator signs following limit increase
Share this article

It's hoped speed indicator signs will be installed in a village on the Ring of Kerry that's seen its speed limit increase.

Residents of Castlecove recently appealed to Kenmare Municipal District councillors for the 50kph limit to be reinstated; it was increased to 60kph following a national review.

Area engineer, Padraig (prononunced - pawric) Teahan says, however, speed limits on a national road, such as in Castlecove on the N70, can only be changed by TII - Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Advertisement

He says there's a new appeals process for speed limits coming on board, and the community could use this avenue.

He also noted the council is hoping to have the village included in a TII pilot programme, so that flashing speed limit indicator signs could be installed in the coming year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus