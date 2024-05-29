Historical Dinis Cottage to reopen for season this weekend

Dinis Cottage, which is located in Killarney National Park, will reopen for the summer season on Saturday (June 1st).

The tea room is situated just off Muckross Lake and it’ll open its doors at 10am.

Dinis Cottage was built in the 1700s as a hunting lodge by the Herberts of Muckross; it was rebuilt in 1820 and has been serving people for over 250 years as the tea room.

This year’s custodians are Ed Lacey and Oona Tibbetts, both founders of Wild Sup Tours in Kerry, who say they hope to serve the finest local produce this season.

Dinis Cottage will open from 10am to 5pm each day throughout the summer season.