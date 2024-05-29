Advertisement
News

Historical Dinis Cottage to reopen for season this weekend

May 29, 2024 11:43 By radiokerrynews
Historical Dinis Cottage to reopen for season this weekend
Danny O’Keeffe, left, Regional Manager National Parks and Wildlife Services, (NPWS) Padruig O’Sullivan, Conservation Ranger, NPWS, Éamonn Meskell, Divisional Manager, NPWS with Ed Lacey and Oona Tibbetts. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

Dinis Cottage, which is located in Killarney National Park, will reopen for the summer season on Saturday (June 1st).

The tea room is situated just off Muckross Lake and it’ll open its doors at 10am.

Dinis Cottage was built in the 1700s as a hunting lodge by the Herberts of Muckross; it was rebuilt in 1820 and has been serving people for over 250 years as the tea room.

Advertisement

This year’s custodians are Ed Lacey and Oona Tibbetts, both founders of Wild Sup Tours in Kerry, who say they hope to serve the finest local produce this season.

Dinis Cottage will open from 10am to 5pm each day throughout the summer season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Trial of six men charged with murder of man in Tralee graveyard to begin today
Advertisement
Second man arrested as part of investigation into fatal North Kerry assault released without charge
Man charged in relation to fatal North Kerry stabbing refused bail
Advertisement

Recommended

3 Irish Boxers In The Ring Today
World No.1 In Action Today
Man Utd Legend Believes Ten Hag Could Go
Conference League Final Tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus