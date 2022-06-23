High praise for Kerry Airport from US Ambassador

The US Ambassador to Ireland has written to the CEO of Kerry Airport to thank him for the airport’s support in facilitating a trip by a US congressional delegation recently.

Richard Neal, who is a close ally of President Joe Biden and the Chairman of the US Ways and Means Committee, was one of nine delegates who visited West Kerry last month.

Ambassador Claire Cronin told Kerry Airport’s John Mulhern that the airport raised a high bar of excellence for future visits and she hopes they will have the chance to work together again.

In response, Mr Mulhern said he was very proud of the high praise exhibited by the ambassador.