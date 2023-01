Kerry producers are being called on to enter Grow with Aldi.

It's a supplier development programme which helps small to medium sized businesses build their brand; it’s in its fifth year now.

Since its establishment, Aldi has invested more than €8 million in the programme.

Applicants from food and non-food categories can submit their products up until January 30th

More details can be found on visit www.ALDI.ie/grow.