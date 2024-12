Groups throughout Kerry and West Limerick are taking part in a 24-hour fast today, in support of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

1,200 people are fasting in aid of the Hunger for Justice campaign.

People from Listowel, Kenmare, Dingle, Waterville, Killarney, Tralee, Killorglin, Cahersiveen and Abbeyfeale are taking part; they are refraining from food and drink, outside of water, for 24 hours.

They are raising funds for UNRWA and local initiatives to send aid directly to Gaza.