The Green Party is lobbying for a more frequent and enhanced public transport service in Kerry.

Kerry Green Party representative Anluan Dunne, says they want to see a commuter rail service from Tralee to Mallow every 30 minutes, as well as town bus services in Tralee and Killarney.

The party is also calling for the implementation of enhanced rural services through Local Link and Connecting Ireland.

Mr Dunne was speaking following the reduction of public transport fares.