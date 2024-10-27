Advertisement
Green Party launches General Election Campaign in Kerry

Oct 27, 2024 18:16 By radiokerrynews
Green Party launches General Election Campaign in Kerry
The Green Party has launched their general election campaign in Kerry.

Green Party candidate, Cleo Murphy was a candidate in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area in June's county council elections.

She also ran for the party in the last general election in 2020 when she received 5.3% of first preferences.

Ms Murphy launched the Green Party's campaign last night in Tralee.

Ms Murphy said she saw no reason why Kerry shouldn’t be represented on the Green bench.

She said it was vital that the Greens are returned to Government and that emissions came down in Ireland by 6.8% last year.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

