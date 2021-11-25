Green Party calling for Tralee greenway projects to be linked safely

The Kerry Green Party is calling on the council to link two greenway projects in Tralee in a safe and segregated way.

They say not creating this link between the proposed Cockshell Road to Spa Greenway and the Tralee-Fenit Greenway is a missed opportunity.

Kerry County Council are planning to develop a two-kilometre greenway linking Cockleshell Road to the Spa.

In a submission on the plans, Kerry Green Party representatives are calling on the council to look for a way to connect both the Cockshell Road to Spa and the Tralee-Fenit greenways, in a safe and segregated way, potentially along a private laneway.

They say currently, it appears the only connection available to greenway users will be to travel uphill at the Spa from the Oyster Tavern to the Tralee-Fenit greenway along a public road.

They believe this will be unappealing to most users, particularly to families will small children and people with additional mobility needs; they also feel it may result in a loss to local businesses.

The Kerry Green Party members also feel seating should be provided along the route, and say it would also benefit from additional signage.

They want the proposed shared space at the end of Cockleshell to be removed in favour of a fully segregated greenway link.

The Green Party say the welcome the development and commend Kerry County Council for undertaking this project, adding the importance of active travel infrastructure in a rural context cannot be overstated.