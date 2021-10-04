Green light for renovation of historic Killarney gate lodge

The green light has been given to plans to renovate and extend a historic gate lodge in Killarney National Park.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to the National Parks and Wildlife Service for the development, subject to 11 conditions.

The plans for the gate lodge in Killarney National Park involve renovating and extending the protected structure.

The Victorian gate lodge is located at the first entrance to the park in Muckross, known locally as the jarvey’s entrance.

It was once occupied by gamekeepers during the tenure of the Herbert Estate, and more recently has been used by students working on projects, such as clearing rhododendron.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has been given approval for the development works, which include constructing a single-storey extension to the rear of the gate lodge, to include a bedroom and bathroom.

The plans also involve conservation repairs to the protected structure, including repairing the metal lattice windows and reinstating the historic stone chimney.