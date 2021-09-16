Government minister rejects claim the coalition is in crisis following TD departure

A government minister is rejecting a claim that the government coalition is in crisis, following the departure of a TD.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who’s in Kerry today, was speaking after Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry resigned the party whip yesterday. Deputy MacSharry went against the government during the vote of confidence in Minister Simon Coveney.

Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry resigned from the party yesterday, accusing Micheál Martin of not listening to party members and instead asking them to follow him blindly. The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue says mistakes were made during the appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN role, but the work of government goes on.

The Fianna Fáil TD was asked if the coalition is in crisis.

The minister begins his Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) consultation tour in Castleisland Mart this evening at 7:30. He says, in relation to CAP, there are changes on the way, which will mean every farmer will have to sign up to eco-schemes.

Minister McConalogue says, while some farmers will face cuts, he’s keen to ensure environmental changes are practical for farmers.

Minister McConalogue is also meeting those involved in the fishing industry in Dingle, Cromane and Fenit today.