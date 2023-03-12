Advertisement
Government aware of welfare check in Kerry premises

Mar 12, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
The government department responsible for housing refugees says it's aware that the Irish Red Cross has carried out a welfare check in a Kerry premises.

The Irish Red Cross said it took this action after receiving allegations from Ukrainians living there, about conditions.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth says it's aware of the situation and understands that the relevant statutory authorities are engaged in the matter.

It's alleged that two residents were being evicted from the premises as the Irish Red Cross case worker arrived at the scene.

The caseworker took the two people to the CityWest transit centre in Dublin in order to find alternative accommodation for them.

