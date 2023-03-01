Gorse burning blamed for damage to TV and broadband infrastructure in West Kerry

Gorse burning is being blamed for causing a fire which led to the damage of TV and broadband transmitters in West Kerry.

The heat caused cables to melt but a Kerry broadband provider says major damage was averted.

Paul Dolan is managing director of Kerry Broadband Ltd.

He says he was notified at 11 o’clock last night of the fire near masts at Mám Clasach in West Kerry.

Mr Dolan says they couldn’t get to the site because the road was impassable.

Paul Dolan says for safety reasons, ESB Networks had to disconnect power.

Paul Dolan says his company Kerry Broadband is using generators to provide its service to customers.

He says the fire resulted in outages for people living in Ballydavid, Feohanagh, Ventry and Dún Chaoin.

Jim Higgins is business development manager with Saorview, the national free-to-air digital TV service.