Gorse, bog and hillside fires account for almost two-thirds of weekend calls out by Kerry Fire Service

Gorse, bog and hillside fires accounted for almost two-thirds of call outs made by Kerry Fire and Rescue Service over the weekend.

Between last Friday and yesterday, the fire service responded to 23 call outs – 15 of these were blazes in gorse, bog and hillsides.

Kerry Fire Service is asking people to be vigilant against starting fires in the countryside as carelessness can endanger lives, cause severe damage to forests and wildlife, as well as being a significant financial burden on the county council.

It says these blazes are also putting a tremendous strain on the fire service’s resources.

On Friday, the service responded to blazes, which it describes as ‘larger wildfires’ in Mucksna, Kenmare, Ballynabooly/ Ballinaboula, Dingle and Coornameana, Killorglin.

On Saturday, there were fires in Coomyanna, Sneem, Maulnahone, Rossacoosane, Templenoe, Cloghereen Lower, Muckross and Ballincloher, Agahabeg East.

Yesterday, firefighters had to combat wildfires in Coomyanna Sneem, Emlaghmore, Ballard Upper, Waterville, Drombohilly Upper, Tousist, Gortadoo, Ballyferriter. Muckenagh Lower, Lixnaw and Bawnaglanna, Currow.

Between March 31st and August 31st, it’s an offence to cut, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land that’s not then cultivated.

Kilcummin bog walk tonight. This hill was teaming with wildlife, Skylark, Reed Bunting, Stonechat, Hen Harrier, Hare, Snipe and many more yesterday. Tonight they are being wiped out... pic.twitter.com/97qKzZG09S — Fred O'Sullivan (@FredOSullivan) March 27, 2022