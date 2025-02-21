Google has removed inappropriate walking routes from its maps that were leaving walkers cragfast up Carrauntoohil.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team says there has been a trend recently of climbers and walkers using Google Maps to navigate up Carrauntoohil.

The mountain rescue team says, however, this is bringing people onto dangerous ground and ridge routes, which are suitable only for experienced mountaineers and are certainly not walking trails.

Advertisement

Kerry Mountain Rescue says people should never trust Google Maps as a navigation tool, that they should plan their route in advance and use a hillwalking or mountaineering map and a compass.

PRO for Kerry Mountain Rescue, Colm Burke, says Google has already started to take action at the request of the mountain rescue team.