A Kerry Ploughing Association member has won gold at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Causeway’s Colm Dineen won the 3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class at the 91st national ploughing competition yesterday.

There are more Kerry competitors taking part over the next three days.

Advertisement

Kerry has had 48 national gold medal winners at the national ploughing competition, since the county’s association began in the 1930s.