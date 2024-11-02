GoFundMe set up for critically ill Kerry man hospitalised in Spain

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support a Kerry man who has become critically ill in Spain.

57-year-old Listowel native Paul Sweeney was on holidays in Benidorm when he became unwell with bacterial meningitis and suffered a brain-injury.

The fundraising page was set up by family members to offer support in transferring Mr Sweeney from Spain to University Hospital Kerry; so far over €30,000 has been raised.

Mr Sweeney’s son in law, Padraig Long, says he was placed on a ventilator and has had a tracheostomy, but he has since improved.

Mr Long says his father-in-law will require further hospitalisation in UHK to allow for recovery recovery and rehabilitation and made this appeal.

More information on the GoFundMe for Paul Sweeney can be found here.