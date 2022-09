The L-7019 local road from Toorenamult Cross, Gneeveguilla to Knockrower South Cross is due to reopen this evening at 6 o'clock.

Kerry County Council closed the section of road following the partial collapse of a culvert.

The emergency road closure was in place for three weeks.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has welcomed the news and says he's glad for the people that were compromised by the detour.