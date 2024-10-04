Advertisement
Global Economic Summit to become an annual Killarney event

Oct 4, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Global Economic Summit to become an annual Killarney event
20.5.2024 SBP - Prince Albert of Monaco attending the Global Economic Summit, a gathering of 400 delegates in Killarney, Co Kerry to discuss the global economy, the pathway to sustainability, and developments in AI and healthcare technology. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The Global Economic Summit which brought 400 delegates to Killarney last May is hoping to make the event an annual event and locate it in Kerry every year.

The summit is due to take place again in Killarney next year.

The conference discussed a wide variety of topics including sustainability, the digital and energy transitions and international security and was worth millions to the local economy.

Megan Cassidy, Managing Director of The Global Economic Summit, says Killarney and Kerry are the perfect locations for the event which had its 2025 launch in Manhattan this week.

 

