Global Economic Summit to become an annual Killarney event

The Global Economic Summit which brought 400 delegates to Killarney last May is hoping to make the event an annual event and locate it in Kerry every year.

The summit is due to take place again in Killarney next year.

The conference discussed a wide variety of topics including sustainability, the digital and energy transitions and international security and was worth millions to the local economy.

Megan Cassidy, Managing Director of The Global Economic Summit, says Killarney and Kerry are the perfect locations for the event which had its 2025 launch in Manhattan this week.