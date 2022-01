Gardaí are investigating after a garden bench was thrown through the front door of a house in Listowel. The incident happened in the early hours of last Wednesday, January 12th, at around 1am.

The bench was thrown through the door of a house in Feale Drive. A male, wearing a white face mask and a black or dark hoodie, was seen running from the scene.

If you've any information, you're asked to contact Listowel gardaí on 068 50820.