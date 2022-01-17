Gardaí warn households not to buy full tanks of home heating oil

Gardaí are advising households not to buy a full tank of home heating oil in case their heating supplies are stolen.

They're investigating oil theft from a home in Ardfert over the weekend.

The crime in Farranwilliam occurred sometime between 9am on Saturday and 9 o'clock last night.

If you've information, you may contact Ardfert Garda Station on 066 7134133 or Tralee gardaí at 066 7102300.

Garda Cathy Murphy says with thefts like this, it's not advisable to buy a full tank of home heating oil especially given the high cost of fuel.

