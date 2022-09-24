Advertisement
News

Gardaí seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Tralee man

Sep 24, 2022 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Tralee man Gardaí seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Tralee man
Share this article

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 60 year old Phil Horgan, who has been missing from the Tralee area since Thursday.

Phil is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his bicycle, a blue mountain bike with a yellow saddle.

Advertisement

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie with the "Hercules” logo from a local gym on it and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Phil's whereabouts - are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus