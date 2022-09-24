Gardaí seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Tralee man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 60 year old Phil Horgan, who has been missing from the Tralee area since Thursday.

Phil is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his bicycle, a blue mountain bike with a yellow saddle.

Advertisement

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie with the "Hercules” logo from a local gym on it and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Phil's whereabouts - are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.