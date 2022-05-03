Advertisement
Gardai seek witnesses to serious crash in Kilcummin which left three people in hospital

May 3, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a serious traffic collision in Kilcummin at the weekend, which resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

One of those involved is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

The crash happened at around 4.45pm on Saturday evening, in the Coolcorcoran area of Kilcummin.

It's understood that one of the two cars involved in the collision, may have driven through a stop sign, on to the main road.

Two occupants of one car and the driver of the second car were taken to hospital.

Garda Eilish Cronin is looking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, to come forward:

