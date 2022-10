Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who’s missing from Dingle.

Sheila O’Leary hasn’t been seen since Saturday, and gardaí and Sheila’s family are concerned for her welfare.

She’s 43-year-old, and is described as 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 915 1522, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.