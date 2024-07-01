Gardaí reiterate calls for Kerry motorists to be vigilant following further vehicle damage incidents

Gardaí are re-iterating their calls for motorists to be vigilant following further damage to vehicles across Kerry.

A number of incidents took place in several different locations around the county in the past week; they are not believed to be connected.

On Monday last, June 24th, at Ballyheigue car park between 3 and 6pm, a car had its passenger side door keyed.

In Listowel on Wednesday (June 26th), damage was caused to the bonnet of a Red BMW, which was parked overnight in the square car park.

Documents and ID cards were stolen from a Hyundai car parked on Market Street in Killorglin last Thursday afternoon (June 27th).

On Friday morning, June 28th, at Manor West Tralee, a land rover parked in the shopping centre car park was keyed, between 11am and midday.

Meanwhile, on late Sunday night/in early hours of this morning, a car was damaged in the Gort Na Gréine estate in Tralee.

The owner of the grey Hyundai discovered the rear window of the car had been smashed by a rock overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to the incidents, adding if anyone noticed anything suspicious or had damage to their own property, to report it to An Garda Síochána.