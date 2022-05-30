Gardaí receive 17 complaints relating to South Kerry CAMHS report

Gardaí are currently assessing 17 complaints arising from the mistreatment of children under South Kerry CAMHS care.

The Maskey report revealed that over 270 children had been mistreated by a junior doctor.

46 of those were found to be significantly harmed.

Gardaí have been in contact with the families of each of the 17 children and have also engaged with both the HSE and the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The handling of complaints relating to misdiagnoses and inappropriate prescribing across South Kerry CAMHS are under the remit of the Divisional Protective Services Unit in Kerry.

Last month a compensation scheme for the families affected by the report was announced by the Department of Health, although the details are yet to be disclosed.

An Garda Síochana in Kerry continue to advise that as a result of the Maskey Report, any parent of a juvenile who they believe may have suffered harm should contact gardaí.

They can do so confidentially by emailing [email protected] or calling to a local garda station.