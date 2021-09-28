Gardaí not commenting on Baby John case report

Gardaí say they will not comment on newspaper reports relating to concerns about DNA contamination in the Baby John murder case.

The Sunday Independent reported that a retired garda wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in relation to the infant, who was found stabbed to death on White Strand, Cahersiveen in 1984.

It was reported the retired garda had concerns that then-state pathologist John Harbison had inadvertently contaminated the infant’s DNA with that of another person; the state pathologist had travelled to Cahersiveen after attending a scene in Cork where a man had died.

The body of five-day-old Baby John was exhumed earlier this month and reburied after examination. The newspaper reports that gardaí are now satisfied the murdered infant’s DNA was not contaminated by the state pathologist.

In response, the Garda Press Office said to Radio Kerry News it does not comment on ongoing investigations.