Gardaí investigating spate of burglaries in Kerry

Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries in Kerry.

The incidents took place in Milltown, Lixnaw and Ballyduff in the last week.

Gardaí are appealing for information after power tools, costing a significant amount, were stolen from O'Neill's Power Equipment in Milltown.

Four men travelling in a dark coloured Audi A3 broke into the store on November 2nd at 4.15am.

A white Toyota car passed the getaway vehicle and Garda Mary Gardiner says they are interested in speaking to this driver:

Killorglin Garda Station can be contacted 066 979 0500.

Meanwhile, on November 4th a man was seen climbing out a window of a house in Clogher Drive, Lixnaw between 7 and 7.25pm; nothing was taken but the window was damaged and a silver BMW left the scene.

A back patio door was damaged in Ballyduff on November 6th between 6.30 and 6.50pm; a woman was at home at the time and three men fled when they saw her. No items were taken during this incident.

Listowel Gardaí are investigating both the Lixnaw and Ballyduff incidents and can be contacted on 068 508 20.