Gardaí investigating separate incidents of criminal damage in Castleisland

Dec 17, 2024 12:14 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are investigating a number incidents of criminal damage in Castleisland.

It’s after a business in the town and a windscreen of a car were smashed in separate incidents recently.

An Garda Síochána were alerted to an incident in Castleisland on Saturday night (December 14th) at approximately 10 o clock.

A commercial premises on Main Street in the town had its windows smashed.

It’s understood a fight involving a number of people occurred in the area prior to this.

Gardaí say no injuries have been reported at this time and that investigations are ongoing.

Separately, An Garda Síochána say enquiries are ongoing following an incident of criminal damage in the town the previous weekend.

Gardaí attended an alleged incident on Main Street in the town at around 10pm on Sunday December 8th.

It’s understood the windscreen of a vehicle was smashed by a man in the incident, while the occupants were sat in the parked car.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

