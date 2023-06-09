Gardaí investigating incident where man allegedly took photos of children on a Ballybunion beach

Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigating an incident where a man is alleged to have taken photographs of children on a North Kerry beach.

A post regarding such an alleged incident on a Ballybunion beach has been circulating on social media.

It’s been confirmed that gardaí in Listowel are investigating an alleged incident where a man took photographs of children on a beach in Ballybunion.

A post circulating on social media claimed a man had been caught taking photographs of children who weren’t known to him.

The person who created the post states he confronted the man with the camera; he saw the pictures, which were of children on the beach, and that the photographs were deleted.

The post was accompanied by two pictures of the man who it’s claimed had taken the photos of the children.

Gardaí state they’re aware of a post circulating on social media regarding an alleged incident on May 31st in Ballybunion.

They add that gardaí in Listowel are conducting enquiries into this matter.