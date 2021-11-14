Gardaí investigating discovery of two bodies in Kenmare

Gardaí in Kenmare are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the town this morning.

The bodies of a man and woman, both in their 80s, were discovered in a house in the town.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene and have been removed to University Hospital Kerry, where post-mortem examinations will take place.

Advertisement

Gardaí say the scene is being preserved and the outcome of the post-mortems will determine the course of their enquiries.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have both been notified.