Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigating discovery of two bodies in Kenmare

Nov 14, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating discovery of two bodies in Kenmare Gardaí investigating discovery of two bodies in Kenmare
Share this article

Gardaí in Kenmare are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the town this morning.

The bodies of a man and woman, both in their 80s, were discovered in a house in the town.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene and have been removed to University Hospital Kerry, where post-mortem examinations will take place.

Advertisement

Gardaí say the scene is being preserved and the outcome of the post-mortems will determine the course of their enquiries.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have both been notified.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus